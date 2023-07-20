MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $6.33. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 5,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $92,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 933,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

