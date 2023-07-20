Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mission Produce by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

AVO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $845.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

