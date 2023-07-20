MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 789,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.95.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

