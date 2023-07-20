Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 96,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 410,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

