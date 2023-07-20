MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $17.14 or 0.00056542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.60 or 0.99994010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.15928457 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $884,474.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

