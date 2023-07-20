Metahero (HERO) One Day Volume Tops $349,980.38

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and $349,980.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002821 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

