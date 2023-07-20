Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 2.9%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.67 and last traded at $88.64. Approximately 1,453,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,909,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

