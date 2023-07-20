McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.69.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.42. 541,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,579. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

