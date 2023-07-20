Mayport LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 7.9% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

