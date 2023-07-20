Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $617.78

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.78 ($8.08) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.58). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 10,443 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 847 ($11.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.65. The company has a market cap of £304.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,390.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Wright acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £3,596.70 ($4,702.80). 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.