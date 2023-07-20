Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to 2.14-2.28 EPS.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. 169,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

