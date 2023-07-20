Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $377.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

