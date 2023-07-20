Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MRTN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 465,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,298. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

