Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
MRTN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 465,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,298. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
