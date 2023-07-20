Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC opened at $187.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.