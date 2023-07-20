Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.91. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 946,803 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

