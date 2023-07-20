Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $107,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Marathon Digital by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 62,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

