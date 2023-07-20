Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 25,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insider Activity at Macy’s
In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
