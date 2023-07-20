Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 25,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 7,988,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,954,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

