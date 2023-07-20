M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBSC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,856. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBSC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,280,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 710,349 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 3,570.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 994,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 213.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 316,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.