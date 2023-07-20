Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 5.7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 115,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,062,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $836.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

