Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 5.7%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 115,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,062,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $836.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
