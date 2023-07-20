Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 77.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 636,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

