Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 58,684 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 243% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,117 put options.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 14,479,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,627,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after buying an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

