Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 693,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 822,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 755.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

In other Lottery.com news, major shareholder Eurasia Assets Ltd. Woodford sold 2,500,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,118,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ald Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,300,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,989,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eurasia Assets Ltd. Woodford sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,118,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lottery.com by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 320,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

