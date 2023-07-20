LooksRare Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $52.81 million and $1.37 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 925,674,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,546,526 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

