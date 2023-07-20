Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $383.73

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $383.73 and last traded at $382.02, with a volume of 262285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $382.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.