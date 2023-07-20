Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

