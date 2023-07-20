Lincoln National Corp Has $4.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.