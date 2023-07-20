Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,524 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

