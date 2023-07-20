Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

