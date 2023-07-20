Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,691 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

FTCS opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

