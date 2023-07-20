Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,187 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on META shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META stock opened at $316.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

