Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.62

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and traded as high as $57.50. Linamar shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 3,750 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Linamar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

