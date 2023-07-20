Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.30. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 11,175 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.