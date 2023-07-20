Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.30. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 11,175 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
