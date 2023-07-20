Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lichen China Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LICN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 25,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,608. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.