Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 8,458,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,528. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

