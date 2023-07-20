Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

LBRDK opened at $86.06 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

