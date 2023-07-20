Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

