Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $374.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $384.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.