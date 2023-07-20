Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $715.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $713.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

