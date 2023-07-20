Legacy Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $262.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

