Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

