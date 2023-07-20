Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,598 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,509. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.