Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $234.27. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

