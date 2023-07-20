Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 144,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

