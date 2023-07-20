Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,438. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.37 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

