LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PEP opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.15 and its 200-day moving average is $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

