Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 26.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

