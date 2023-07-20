Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

