Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 3.7%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Latin Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

