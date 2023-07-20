Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

LW stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 879,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

