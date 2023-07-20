Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.16.

Shares of LRCX opened at $640.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

